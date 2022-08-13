WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that it was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation on August 12, 2022, when a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is being led by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with assistance from the Washington Park Police department. The investigation is still open and ongoing.

No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information in reference to this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

