ISP Investigates Fatal Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash In Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 2000 block of Shiloh Road, Village Ridge, in Pulaski County.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.
WHERE: 2000 Block of Shiloh Road, Villa Ridge, Pulaski County
WHEN: February 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2008 Black Dodge Truck
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jonathan Utley, 26-year-old male from Olmsted, IL - Deceased
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Shiloh Road in the 2000 block of Villa Ridge, Pulaski County. The driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Unit 1 driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
More like this: