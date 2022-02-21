PULASKI COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 2000 block of Shiloh Road, Village Ridge, in Pulaski County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: 2000 Block of Shiloh Road, Villa Ridge, Pulaski County

WHEN: February 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2008 Black Dodge Truck

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jonathan Utley, 26-year-old male from Olmsted, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Shiloh Road in the 2000 block of Villa Ridge, Pulaski County. The driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Unit 1 driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

