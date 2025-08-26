ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
A Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway early August 8, resulting in one death and two injuries near Galatia. Authorities continue their investigation.
GALATIA – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Patrol Troop 10 and Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 are investigating a fatal crash in Saline County.
On August 8, 2025, at approximately 1:58 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to IL-34 about one mile west of Harco Road, near Galatia, in Saline County. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on IL-34 when it drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver and one passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries. A second passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. The ISP Traffic Reconstruction Unit and DCI Special Agents responded to the scene.
Unit 1 driver – Jacob C. Ahrens, 21-year-old male from Ridgway, IL
Unit 1 passenger – Konner C. Pemberton, 20-year-old male from Ridgway, IL
Unit 1 passenger – Mattix T. Sandifer, 20-year-old male from Ridgway, IL (deceased)
ISP continues to investigate and is working closely with the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office on the issuance of charges. There is no further information at this time.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
