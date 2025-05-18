FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred May 17, 2025, in Fairview Heights, after three police officers were shot while responding to a report of a suspicious individual.

At approximately 9:44 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, Fairview Heights officers were dispatched to Potomac Drive following a call about a suspicious person near a residence. Upon arrival, officers encountered what appeared to be a domestic situation. During the encounter, the individual opened fire, striking three officers.

One officer was shot in the face and underwent emergency surgery; that officer remains in critical but stable condition. A second officer was shot in the arm, sustaining a broken bone and is receiving hospital treatment. A third officer was reportedly shot in the back, but their vest prevented the bullet from causing injury; this officer was treated and released. Two additional officers were treated for injuries sustained while subduing the suspect and have also been released.

The suspect is currently in custody, and the firearm used was recovered. The Illinois State Police are leading the investigation to ensure impartiality. Authorities have stated there is no active threat to the community.

Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson released a statement expressing support for the officers involved, saying, "They went on a call for service to help people and keep people safe. They ended up being shot and fighting for their lives for doing their job."

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.

