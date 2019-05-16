MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a double-fatal crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. Thursday, May 16, on Illinois Route 127, seven miles south of North 21st Avenue, Montgomery County.

ISP said a Chevrolet was traveling northbound and a Ford was traveling southbound when the Chevrolet crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Ford head-on. ISP said both drivers were pronounced dead on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

ISP said the Raymond-Harvel Fire Department, Raymond/Harvel Ambulance, Hillsboro Police Department and the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene. The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

