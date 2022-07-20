ULLIN - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14, 2022, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of St. Louis, Missouri unresponsive in her jail cell.

The female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a hospital located in Mt. Vernon. On July 18, 2022, the female was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.

