SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is hosting two all-women recruitment events simultaneously on July 31, 2025, in Belleville and Chicago, to encourage women to explore the many career paths available both as sworn police officers and as civilian employees. ? ISP’s first all-women recruiting event was held in March at the ISP Academy in Springfield, IL and was met with great success.

The Southern Illinois event will take place at the Southwestern Illinois College campus, located at 2500 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, IL 62220, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The northern Illinois event will be held at XS Tennis Village, located at 5336 S. State Street in Chicago, IL 60609, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both events are free to attend. ? ISP will share employment information and provide opportunities to meet professionals in various law enforcement specialties and attendees can learn about careers within the different divisions of ISP – Academy and Training, Patrol, Criminal Investigation, Internal Investigation, Forensic Services, Justice Services, and Statewide 9-1-1. ? Civilian opportunities are available in various areas including forensic science, computer crimes, criminal intelligence, information technology, human resources, accounting, logistics, evidence technician, firearms eligibility analyst, and more.

ISP is committed to increasing the number of women at ISP and is participating in the 30x30 Initiative, a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to support and advance the representation, experiences, and well-being of women in policing agencies. ? According to the U.S. Department of Justice[i], about 14% of full-time sworn officers and 11% of first-line supervisors across local police departments were women.

To learn more about sworn job opportunities and becoming an ISP trooper, visit https://www.illinoistrooper.com/. ? For civilian employment opportunities within ISP and other State agencies, visit https://work4.illinois.gov/.

