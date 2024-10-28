ST. JOSEPH – Today, the Illinois State Police (ISP) joined Trooper Corey S. Thompsen’s family and friends, along with officers from law enforcement agencies across the country, to honor and pay their respects to Trooper Thompsen, who was killed in the line of duty on October 18, 2024, as the result of a traffic crash in Champaign County. Trooper Thompsen was laid to rest today.

“Our hearts are broken today, but our spirit is not,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “To allow our spirit to be broken would dishonor what Trooper Thompsen, his family, and ISP stand for. This week and then forever, we will honor him.

"We will honor his life of service, and the service and sacrifice of his family and friends.”

Trooper Thompsen began his career in law enforcement in 2018, serving as a member of the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

On this exact day, five years ago, Trooper Thompsen entered the ISP Academy in Springfield as a cadet in Cadet Class 130, committing himself to serve the community with integrity and pride.

Upon graduation, Trooper Thompsen was assigned to patrol duties in District 10, now Troop 7.

In 2022, Trooper Thompsen successfully completed ISP’s motorcycle certification course as part of Motor Class 17, and he began his next step as a motorcycle officer in Troop 7.

In 2023, Trooper Thompsen was selected to join ISP’s Special Operations Group as a member of a Fatal Four Team, which focuses on combatting unsafe driving practices such as speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and no safety restraints.

Trooper Thompsen’s focused on traffic enforcement and keeping Illinois roadways safe.

On October 18, 2024, at approximately 3:42 p.m., Trooper Thompsen had just completed a traffic safety detail on Interstate 57, along with his other Fatal Four teammates.

Trooper Thompsen was traveling east on East Leverett Road approaching County Road 1300E in Champaign County.

A pick-up truck traveling south on 1300 E. Road initially came to a stop at the stop sign, but then pulled into the intersection, striking Trooper Thompsen’ s motorcycle. A witness provided aid to Trooper Thompson until first responders arrived and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 4:32 p.m.

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen was 28 years old. He is survived by his wife Chelsea, his parents Susan and Steve, and his brothers Mitchell and Ryan.

For those wishing to make a donation in Trooper Thompsen’s honor, a memorial fund has been set up in his name at the University of Illinois Credit Union. ? The fund will provide scholarships to Trooper Thompson’s alma mater, St. Joseph-Ogden High School, focusing on seniors who wish to follow in Trooper Thompsen’s path and study Criminal Justice.

