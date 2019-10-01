SPRINGFIELD – On September 25, 2019, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigations (DIII) and the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) arrested Michael S. Williams, 49 years of age of Auburn, for 26 counts of Custodial Sexual Conduct.

On April 3, 2019, the ISP was notified of an allegation of custodial sexual conduct against Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Correctional Food Service Manager, Michael S. Williams.

On September 24, 2019, the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges for 26 counts of custodial sexual misconduct.

On September 25, 2019, Williams was arrested at the Decatur Correctional facility by the ISP DII on the above specified charges. IDOC assisted with the both the investigation and arrest. Williams is being held at the Macon County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

