ISP: Fatal Traffic Crash On Fosterburg Road Linked To Road Rage
MACOUPIN COUNTY — Illinois State Police said on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, that a fatal traffic crash was linked to a reported road rage incident that occurred on Fosterburg Road near Brighton Bunker Hill Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 units and ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 agents responded to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.
One occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Fosterburg Road was closed to traffic during the investigation and reopened at approximately 7:47 p.m. on Thursday.
"As of now, no arrests have been made, and there is no threat to the public," ISP said. "The investigation remains active, and no further information is available at this time."
