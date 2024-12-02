ISP Fatal Crash Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Du Quoin Man
DU QUOIN – Today Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officers with the assistance of the Du Quoin Police Department arrested 23-year-old Dylan S. Weeks of Du Quoin, IL, for 3 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 2 Felony) and 3 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 4 Felony). The arrest stems from a fatal crash that occurred in Perry County in March of this year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
On March 17, 2024, ISP agents, with the assistance of the Du Quoin Police Department and the Perry County Coroner’s Office, investigated a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on US Route 51, south of Gasplant Road. The driver of Unit 1, Weeks, struck Unit 2 head-on at a high rate of speed. The juvenile passenger in Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.
On November 27, 2024, a warrant was issued by a Perry County judge for Weeks’ arrest. Weeks was taken into custody at his residence by ISP Zone 7 and Troop 10 and he is currently being held in the Perry County Jail on the above charges awaiting a detention hearing.
More like this: