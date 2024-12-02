DU QUOIN – Today Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officers with the assistance of the Du Quoin Police Department arrested 23-year-old Dylan S. Weeks of Du Quoin, IL, for 3 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 2 Felony) and 3 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 4 Felony). The arrest stems from a fatal crash that occurred in Perry County in March of this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 17, 2024, ISP agents, with the assistance of the Du Quoin Police Department and the Perry County Coroner’s Office, investigated a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on US Route 51, south of Gasplant Road. The driver of Unit 1, Weeks, struck Unit 2 head-on at a high rate of speed. The juvenile passenger in Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.

On November 27, 2024, a warrant was issued by a Perry County judge for Weeks’ arrest. Weeks was taken into custody at his residence by ISP Zone 7 and Troop 10 and he is currently being held in the Perry County Jail on the above charges awaiting a detention hearing.

More like this: