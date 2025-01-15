CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 55 involving two ISP troopers who were handling a crash when their squad cars were struck by a driver who failed to move over.

On January 14, 2025, at approximately 7:48 a.m., two ISP troopers were inside of their squad cars, on the left shoulder, handling a crash with their emergency lights activated on Interstate 55 northbound just south of Harlem Avenue. A Honda Accord failed to move over and struck the rear of one parked squad and then sideswiped the second squad.

One trooper and their canine partner reported minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 20-year-old Gabriel S. Owens of Sauk Village, Illinois, was charged with driving Too Fast for Conditions and a Scott’s Law violation.

In 2025, ISP has already suffered two Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2024, ISP suffered 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with ? 12 troopers injured and one death. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured. ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/das

