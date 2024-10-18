GRANTSBURG – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash in Johnson County involving an ISP trooper who was hit by a motorist who failed to move over.

On October 17, 2024, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an ISP Troop 10 trooper was parked with their emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a truck-tractor semi-trailer fire on the right shoulder of Interstate 24 eastbound near milepost 21 in Grantsburg, IL. Approaching traffic failed to reduce their speed in time and a separate three-vehicle crash occurred near the trooper. Immediately after, another truck-tractor semi-trailer swerved near the shoulder to avoid the crash that had just occurred, but instead sideswiped the driver’s side of the parked squad car. The squad car’s driver side was scratched and the mirror was broken. The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash, and fortunately, was uninjured. The driver of the truck-tractor semi-trailer, 36-year-old Andrii Riabchun of Chicago, was cited for the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

This was the second Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law in Illinois, crash involving an ISP squad car in less than 24 hours. Another trooper’s squad car was struck earlier the same day while assisting with a shooting investigation in Chicago. That driver was cited for Driving Under the Influence and other violations.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 19 Move Over Law-related crashes with nine troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022, leaving 13 troopers injured. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

