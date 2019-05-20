SPRINGFIELD - A bizarre one-car traffic crash ended with a man operating a Mercedes-Benz inadvertently pressing on the accelerator and striking the side wall of the Illinois Executive Mansion grounds at 8:23 p.m. Friday.

The 2010 black Mercedes-Benz Utility vehicle operator was Nils R. Thunman, 87, of Springfield, IL.

ISP said no citations were issued after the preliminary investigation and the accident at 410 E. Jackson St. in Springfield appeared accidental.

