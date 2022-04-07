PANA – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues its investigation into the discharge of an Illinois State Police Trooper’s duty weapon after the pursuit of a homicide suspect wanted in connection with the murder of two women in the Collinsville area on April 2, 2022. At the present, no additional information is available on that investigation.

In accordance with the ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking on this link:

This video may be inappropriate for some users.

This video is being released after consultation with the Christian County State’s Attorney and the families of the deceased individuals involved in the events of April 2, 2022.

This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP DII and is under review by the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office.

