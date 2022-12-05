ISP District 18 Announces Results Of Special Enforcement
LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Mark Gillock, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macoupin and Montgomery Counties during November.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Violations Enforcement Activity
Occupant Restraint Violations 8
Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations 0
Speeding Citations and Warnings 80
Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings
1 Total Citations 107
Total Written Warnings 19
Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
