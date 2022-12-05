LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Mark Gillock, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macoupin and Montgomery Counties during November.

These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Violations 8

Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations 0

Article continues after sponsor message

Speeding Citations and Warnings 80

Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings

1 Total Citations 107

Total Written Warnings 19

Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this:

Maryville Police Join 200 Agencies in Holiday Traffic Safety Effort
Yesterday
Illinois State Police Issue 101 Citations in June Safety Checks
4 days ago
Maryville Police Issue 35 Citations During Memorial Day Campaign
Jun 4, 2025
Edwardsville Police Announces “Click It Or Ticket” Campaign Numbers
May 28, 2025
Edwardsville Police Issue 61 Hands-Free Citations In April For Distracted Driving Awareness Month
May 1, 2025

 