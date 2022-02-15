COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 has announced a Trooper arrested Juan Martin Mercado, a 30-year old male from Peoria, IL who was wanted for questioning for Predatory Criminal Sexual Abuse involving a 14-year-old female and was also a suspect in a parental abduction of a five-year-old female.

On February 12, 2022, ISP District 11 communications received a call from the Peoria Police Department about trying to locate a GMC Yukon that was driven by Mercado. At approximately 3:02 a.m., a District 11 Trooper observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Packers Avenue in St. Clair County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver, Juan Martin Mercado was taken into custody without incident and the five-year-old female was taken into protective custody. Mercado was transported to District 11 headquarters and custody was turned over to the Peoria Police Department. The juvenile is in the process of being reunited with her loved ones. Peoria Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

ISP District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro said, “It is great to see cooperation and communication between law enforcement agencies. That and the vigilance of the Trooper led to the safe and successful resolution.”

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: