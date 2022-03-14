CHICAGO – Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) National President Alex Otte and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Director Omer Osman, today announced that the safety and technology provisions of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, H.R. 3684, will translate into a reduction in traffic fatalities.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will not only make safer America’s roads and bridges, but it contains provisions that will prevent driving under the influence and distracted driving fatalities,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Every life saved means one less family - mothers, fathers, children - spared the unspeakable grief of losing a loved one to a traffic related crash.”

Kelly noted that in 2020 there were 1,196 fatalities on Illinois roadways. In 2021, that number rose to 1,371. As of March 11, there have been 188 fatalities this year.

“Through the hard work of our Troopers and our partners, we are trying to make zero fatalities a reality, but we know it can’t be done alone. That’s why the progress achieved through the collaborative work of U.S. Rep. Schakowsky, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation is more urgent than ever.”

On November 15, 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act H.R. 3684 was signed into law. The bipartisan legislation provides for $1.2 trillion dollars in federal spending over the next five years and covers many areas of importance for the renewal, revitalization and reframing of much of America’s infrastructure. In addition, the new law targets expansion and innovation of transportation safety and technology that are of great importance and directly affect the Illinois State Police (ISP).

“I was proud to be able to work with advocates to include several provisions on vehicle safety in the final Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including drunk driving prevention technology, collision warnings, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings,” stated US Congresswoman, Jan Schakowsky. “The law also requires automakers to improve seatback safety to prevent injuring children and update car hood and vehicle bumper standards to protect pedestrians and cyclists in case of an accident. These improvements will prevent thousands of vehicle accidents and save many lives in Illinois and across the country.”

As a result of this new law, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will be developing a standard to take effect in the next three years that will require all new passenger vehicles manufactured in the future to be equipped with advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology. This federally mandated technology is due to take effect no later than 2026 – 2027. Automakers will be required to implement performance monitoring systems such as outside lane assist cameras and sensors, as well as internal equipment that will track head and eye movement.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going to be a driving force to get federal, state and local partners working as one to build and maintain a transportation system that is safer for all users,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “When someone makes a mistake or bad choice while driving, we don’t want the result to be the loss of a life. Every death is not just a statistic, but the loss of a

family member, friend, neighbor, co-worker or loved one. The only acceptable goal for any of us is zero.”

“We recently learned that more people died in 2020 in alcohol-related crashes than any year since 2008. While this realization is disheartening and discouraging, it only means that we can’t stop. There are 11,654 new people to fight for, not including their families, friends and those that were injured because of someone else’s choice,” said MADD National President Alex Otte. “MADD thanks Chair Schakowsky, ISP and IDOT, for their partnership in the fight to end this crisis on our roads,” he concluded.

“For mothers like me who have lost a loved one to a drunk driving crash, the day when technology finally keeps impaired drivers off the road cannot come soon enough. Every year, every day, every hour that this safety standard is delayed, more families will be shattered because drunk drivers continue to kill and injure innocent people, stated Sheila Lockwood, a drunk driving survivor. “I am grateful for all that our partners have done toward ending drunk driving. We all need to keep the pressure on to get drunk driving prevention technology on all new cars as soon as possible.”

“As the Illinois State Police concludes its 100th year of service to the residents of Illinois, it is an honor to partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT)” said Kelly. “The partnerships with these organizations strengthen and multiply our resources to collaborate collectively towards a shared mission: Public Safety.”

H.R.3684 also supports and bolsters the Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, in each state. The Move Over Law mandates that when any vehicle approaches an emergency vehicle or any vehicle stopped along the roadway with its hazard/emergency lights activated, the approaching vehicle must Slow Down AND Move Over.

The new law also provides over $1.2 billion in funding to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for greater investments in safety and research for Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) and underride technology. This funding will assist with determining the types of improvements needed to assist with preventing smaller vehicles travelling beneath a CMV if involved in a crash with a CMV.

More like this: