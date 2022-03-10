COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Thursday morning near East St. Louis.

State troopers were dispatched to a single unit crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 64 eastbound. While Troopers were responding to the scene, the victim, a 49-year-old male from St. Louis, MO., called District 11 telecommunicators. He advised that as he was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near Milepost 3 in St. Clair County, a black male in a dark-colored vehicle fired an unknown number of shots at his vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim fled from the suspect vehicle and subsequently crashed into the concrete median at the above location. The suspect vehicle also fled the scene. There were no injuries to the driver or defects in the vehicle. The investigation is still open and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

More like this: