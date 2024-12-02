GENESEO - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Blackhawk Area Task Force (BATF) arrested 27-year-old Vanshpreet Singh from Ontario, Canada, and 36-year-old Manpreet Singh from Ontario, Canada, for Possession of Cocaine (Class X Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Class X Felony), and Cocaine Trafficking (Class X Felony). ? ?

On November 29, 2024 at approximately 2:10 p.m., an ISP trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer combination on Interstate 80 eastbound in Henry County. During the commercial motor vehicle inspection, the trooper observed numerous indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search revealed suspected cocaine. The total approximate weight of the cocaine located was 1,146 pounds and has an approximate street value of more than $40 million dollars.

“ISP’s coordinated focus on trafficking is helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “From commercial motor vehicle inspections, to daily patrol, to targeted anti-violence and trafficking details, ISP is making communities safer.”

Vanshpreet Singh and Manpreet Signh were taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail pending a pre-trial release hearing. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Chicago Field Division provided valuable assistance in this investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

