SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is celebrating the signing of House Bill 2586, known as Alicia’s Law, named after Alicia “Kozak” Kozakiewicz, the first widely reported internet-related child abduction victim. Internet crimes against children involve crimes that exploit or endanger children through the use of the internet, including luring children online to meet for sexual activity, cyberstalking to harass or intimidate children, creating child sexual abuse materials, and soliciting children for sex through online chat rooms or social media.

Alicia’s Law ensures the State of Illinois will devote resources and support ISP’s continued investigation of internet crimes against children, making the investigations a permanent function of ISP that will be sustained over time with consistent resources.

“The internet is ubiquitous and not going anywhere, which means internet crimes against children can proliferate, and ISP wanted to make sure we had the resources we need, now and in the future, to investigate these crimes and prevent additional children from becoming victims,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Several months ago, I spoke with Alicia, who is an advocate of putting into law that each state dedicates resources to investigate these crimes, and I am grateful we’ve been able to accomplish that here in Illinois.”

“When I was 13 years old, I was kidnapped by an internet predator in a landmark case. My rescue was a miracle, and I know how lucky I was. Since then, I have dedicated my life to protecting children and fighting predatory crime,” said Alicia. “Today, too many children are falling victim to predators who are just a click away on the apps they use every day. Illinois ICAC has the heart to rescue children, but without resources, their hands are tied, and children are left to suffer.

"With the passage of Alicia’s Law, Illinois becomes the 13th state to make this commitment, ensuring there will always be dedicated investigators to find children in danger, stop predators, and prevent more children from being harmed.

"I am deeply grateful to Illinois for taking this stand to protect children now and for generations to come. Illinois children are now safer, and more predators will be stopped before they can hurt a child.”

In 2019, ISP re-established the Division of Criminal Investigation and made a conscious choice to prioritize investigating internet crimes against children, dedicating a large number of agents and resources. Over the years, the number of cases has grown.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 (YTD) Opened 68 145 155 221 210 261 204 Article continues after sponsor message 145 Closed 20 57 100 145 171 225 218 193 Arrests 4 8 22 28 34 42 27 46

*Cases may be closed and arrests made in years different from when the case was opened.

ISP’s goal is to respond to every case and prevent the next act of exploitation in a way that is trauma informed and sensitive to those who have been victimized.

“This law gives Illinois State Police the authority they need to respond quickly and effectively to online threats against children,” said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). “By improving coordination between state and local agencies, we’re ensuring children across Illinois are safer.”

“It is imperative we provide law enforcement with consistent resources needed to protect the public, especially our children, who are among some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Rep. Martin J. Moylan (D-Des Plaines). “This law ensures that investigation of crimes against our children remains a priority for law enforcement, and they have the tools needed to keep kids safe.”

To learn more about ISP investigations into internet crimes against children, and hear from Alicia Kozak, listen to the ISP Podcast hosted by Director Kelly and narrated by legendary anchorman and documentarian Bill Kurtis, available on seven streaming platforms you can find here.

To report a tip about internet crimes against children, call your local law enforcement agency or contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Call Center at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). You can also email the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at Illinois.icactip@ilag.gov.

