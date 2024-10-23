EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Public Enforcement Safety Group (PSEG) arrested 41-year-old Dwight N. O’Neal of East St. Louis, IL for Attempted First Degree Murder (Class M Felony), Aggravated Battery Discharge of a Firearm (Class X Felony), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm Revoked FOID (Class 3 Felony) stemming from a shooting that occurred in East St. Louis earlier this week.

On October 20, 2024, East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD) received the report of a shooting near the intersection of 18th Street and Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. The description of the suspect was broadcasted to local officers.

PSEG, ESLPD, and the East St. Louis Housing Authority Police Department responded to the scene. Officers observed the alleged suspect, later identified as O’Neal, fleeing on foot from the area. O’Neal was apprehended and a weapon was recovered. The victim self-transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

On October 22, 2024, the State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above-mentioned charges. O’Neal is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. There is no further information available.

