JOLIET – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 arrested 69-year-old John Fleet of Wilmington, IL for Scott’s Law (Class 4 Felony) after a fatal crash last night involving Trooper Clay M. Carns.

Around 9:42 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, Trooper Carns observed debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, and he initiated his emergency lights, pulling over to the right shoulder. Trooper Carns exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane grabbing the debris when a Chevrolet Silverado struck Trooper Carns. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as John Fleet.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trooper Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximately 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. Fleet was not injured and remained on scene.

“This is a sad day for the Illinois State Police as we mourn the death of Trooper Clay M. Carns who was killed while serving the people of Illinois and working to keep our roadways safe,” said ISP Director Kelly. “Please keep Trooper Carns, his family, loved ones, and his ISP family in your thoughts, prayers, and hearts during this most difficult time.”

Trooper Carns was 35 years old and served 11 years as an officer with ISP. He was assigned to Troop 3. He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, parents Patti and Danny Carns, and siblings Chad Carns, Erica (Carns) Raciack, and Elyssa Carns.

More like this: