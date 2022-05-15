EAST ST. LOUIS – After an extensive investigation spanning more than a year, on May 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 arrested Deandre Cotton, a 38-year-old male from Bellville for First-Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On April 19, 2021, at approximately 3:45 P.M., the East St. Louis Police Department requested ISP’s assistance in investigating a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center at 6755 State Street, East St. Louis. A 33-year-old male from Belleville was shot and transported to a regional hospital where he later died from his injuries. Cotton was identified as a person of interest in the case and on April 23, 2021, an arrest warrant for Cotton was issued for First-Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On May 14, 2022, at approximately 8:47 a.m., the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with ISP tracked Cotton to a residence in the 700 block of Morehouse Ct., East St. Louis.

Cotton hid in a crawlspace causing the evacuation of the apartment building and a perimeter to be set up around the location. Dedicated to safety and professionalism, ISP SWAT was able to safely take Cotton into custody without incident or injury to anyone in the apartment building, Cotton, or law enforcement. Cotton was transported to the St. Clair County jail and is being held on a $1,250,000 bond, 10% to apply.

This case was jointly investigated by ISP DCI Zone 6, ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the East St. Louis Police Department. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

