ALTON - Around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the Hampton Inn in Alton, Illinois State Police was conducting a traffic stop and an individual fled the scene from the vehicle.

Illinois State Police pursued the man on foot, who was quickly taken into custody, an ISP sergeant in Collinsville said.

 