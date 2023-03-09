EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:20 a.m. on March 6, 2023, an ISP Troop 8 Trooper patrolling the area near the 1200 block of North 9th Street in East St. Louis came upon a deceased male on the roadway in front of a residence.

The Trooper observed a male subject, later identified as 27-year-old Dontez McCray of East St. Louis, flee into the nearby residence after seeing the Trooper approach the area.

ISP SWAT was activated and with the assistance of East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD), were able to secure the perimeter to ensure public safety. At approximately 1:15 p.m., McCray was taken into custody by ISP SWAT without further incident.

The ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) adopted the case and continued the investigation. McCray’s bond was set at $1,000,000. McCray is currently in custody at the ESLPD jail. No further information will be disseminated.

