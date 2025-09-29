

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group arrested 38-year-old Michelle A. Schultz of Belleville for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On September 26, 2025, ISP Special Agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD) to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 6900 block of Church Lane. The victim, 67-year-old Van T. Perry of East St. Louis, IL, was stabbed multiple times inside his residence and later pronounced deceased.

After a thorough investigation by ISP and ESLPD, Schulz was identified as the suspect. On September 28, 2025, the case was presented to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charge was filed. ? Schultz is currently in-custody during the issuance of charges. No further information is available.

The charge is not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

