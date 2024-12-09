EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 arrested 37-year-old John Mosley of Belleville for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony), and Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Class 3 Felony) stemming from a deadly shooting this past October.

On October 30, 2024, Zone 6 agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred in 3000 block of Converse Avenue in East St. Louis.

Upon arrival officers located a 16-year-old victim that had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was later declared deceased.

After a thorough investigation, ISP agents identified Mosley as a suspect. On December 3, 2024, Mosley was taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Service.

On December 6, 2024, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the above-mentioned charges against Mosley. Mosley is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. There is no further information available.

