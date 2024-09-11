COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 Commander Casey Faro announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Madison County in August.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2

Occupant Restraint Offenses 3

Registration Offenses 13

Article continues after sponsor message

Driver’s License Offenses 11

Insurance Violations 5

Total Citations/Arrests 35

Total Written Warnings 11

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: