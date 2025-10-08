ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of a violent crime suppression detail conducted October 4-5, 2025, targeting high-crime areas and known offenders in St. Clair and Madison counties, with a focus on East St. Louis and surrounding Metro East communities.

The operation, which employed intelligence and technology, resulted in 17 arrests, 23 felony charges, 29 criminal charges, and 15 firearm-related charges. Officers seized nine firearms during the detail.

Several traffic stops on October 5 led to notable recoveries and arrests. At St. Clair Avenue and 19th Street, troopers stopped a vehicle for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation and recovered a handgun and suspected cocaine following a probable cause search. The passenger was taken into custody, with charges pending.

Later that day, a traffic stop on the I-55 northbound ramp to IL-3 southbound resulted in the seizure of a rifle, handgun, and cannabis. The driver and three passengers were arrested, and charges are pending.

Additionally, a traffic stop on 38th Street at College Avenue led to the recovery of a handgun and the arrest of the driver, with charges pending.

The detail involved ISP personnel from across the state, including patrol Troops 7 and 8, Zone 6 Firearms Investigations Unit, Public Safety Enforcement Group, Crime Scene Services, and ISP Air Operations. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois also provided support.

ISP officials stated the agency will continue to utilize all available resources—including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increased patrols, and information sharing—to address violent crime in the region.

