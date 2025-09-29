ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 29, 2025

EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on September 22 - 24, 2025, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. ? The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 37 Felony Charges 37 Criminal Charges Article continues after sponsor message 61 Firearm Related Charges 17 Firearms Seized 13

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On September 22, 2025, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violation. They conducted a probable cause search and seized a rifle, a handgun, and cannabis. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody. Charges pending.

On September 23, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. A probable cause search was conducted, and a loaded handgun was recovered. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On September 24, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Troopers located a handgun with two additional magazines. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

ISP officers from around the state, including Zone 6 Firearms Investigations Unit, Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), Crime Scene Services, and ISP Air Operations, worked together during this operation. MEGSI provided additional support throughout the operation. Troopers from SAVE (South), SAVE (Central), Fatal 4 (South), Troop 8, Troop 9, and Troop 10 participated in this multi-day operation.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

