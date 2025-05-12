ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on May 6-8, 2025, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. ? The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high-crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 36 Felony Charges 45 Criminal Charges 67 Firearm Related Charges 33 Firearms Seized Article continues after sponsor message 20 Controlled Substance Seized 13 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 1

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On May 6, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm and a large amount of illegal cannabis. Two subjects were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On May 6, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm and a large amount of illegal cannabis. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On May 7, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded short barrel rifle style firearm and one additional firearm. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On May 7, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. Two passengers ran from the vehicle on foot and troopers gave chase. A loaded AR 15 style rifle was seized during the foot pursuit and the suspects were not located. Investigation continues.

Nearly 60 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, Air Operations, Academy, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South and Central Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and the office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

