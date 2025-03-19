EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on March 10-12, 2025, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities.

The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 32 Felony Charges 38 Criminal Charges 52 Firearm Related Charges 24 Article continues after sponsor message Firearms Seized 14 Controlled Substance Seized 51.1 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 2

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On March 11, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle and a subsequent search of a passenger resulted in the seizure of an unlawfully possessed firearm. Charges are pending.

On March 12, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two firearms with extended magazines. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On March 12, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. One passenger fled on foot and was apprehended by troopers. A search of the passenger resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of additional firearm ammunition. Felony charges are pending

Nearly 40 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 3, Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, South Fatal Four Team, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, Air Operations, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

