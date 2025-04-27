EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on April 16-18, 2025, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 34 Felony Charges 37 Criminal Charges 60 Firearm Related Charges 31 Firearms Seized Article continues after sponsor message 18 Controlled Substance Seized 9.7 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 2

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On April 16, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm and a large amount of illegal cannabis. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On April 16, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle and passengers resulted in the seizure of a loaded drum magazine and AK 47 firearm and a loaded AR pistol firearm. Controlled substances were also seized from inside the vehicle. Two subjects were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On April 17, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver ignored commands from troopers and was taken into custody after a short struggle. A loaded firearm with an extended magazine was seized from the person. Another firearm was seized from inside the vehicle. Charges are pending.

On April 18, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of four firearms. One seized firearm had an external switch. Charges are pending.

Nearly 50 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, South Fatal Four Team, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, Air Operations, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

