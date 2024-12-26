ISP Announces Results Of A Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement South group conducted a violent crime suppression detail December16-19, 2024 in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results Arrests 24 Felony Charges 36 Criminal Charges 48 Firearm Related Charges 18 Article continues after sponsor message Firearms Seized 9 Controlled Substance Seized 28.3 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 1

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On December 16, 2024, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation (IVC). The vehicle fled the traffic. A short while later, troopers located the vehicle parked and the driver was taken into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered.

On December 16, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. The driver had an active warrant out for their arrest. During a probable cause search of the vehicle a loaded firearm was recovered. The driver was taken into custody.

On December 19, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop vehicle for an IVC violation. A loaded firearm was recovered during a probable cause search. The driver was taken into custody.

Nearly 38 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 6, Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, South Fatal Four Team, North SAVE Team, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Firearms Investigations Unit, Air Operations, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI) provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

More like this: