ISP Announces Results Of A Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail in the Metro East area over the weekend of October 28 and 29, 2024, focusing on St. Clair and Madison counties, particularly East St. Louis and surrounding communities. The operation aimed to address rising concerns about violent crime by utilizing intelligence and technology to target high-crime areas and known offenders.

During the two-day operation, ISP reported a total of 27 arrests, resulting in 33 felony charges and 55 criminal charges. Among the arrests, 27 were specifically related to firearm offenses, and authorities seized 16 firearms and recovered one stolen vehicle.

Several significant incidents occurred throughout the detail. On October 28, troopers stopped a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was detained by officers, who subsequently found a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. The individual was taken into custody.

The following day, another traffic stop for IVC violations led to the seizure of approximately 20 grams of suspected cannabis, open alcohol containers, and two loaded firearms from a vehicle. Two individuals were arrested in that incident as well.

In another traffic stop on October 29, troopers ordered a driver and passenger to return to their vehicle after they attempted to exit. A search revealed two loaded firearms and an additional loaded firearm magazine, leading to the arrest of both individuals.

The operation involved nearly 35 ISP officers from various divisions, including Troop 3, Troop 6, Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, and specialized units such as the South Fatal Four Team and the Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit.

ISP officials stated that they will continue to deploy all available resources, including air operations, technology, and increased patrols, to combat violent crime in the region.

