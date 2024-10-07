EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on October 1-3, 2024, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

These are the totals in the detail:

Arrests - 27

Felony Charges - 41

Criminal Charges - 57

Firearm-Related Charges - 27

Firearms Seized - 12

Controlled Substance Seized - 115 grams

Stolen Vehicles Recovered - 3

On October 1, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized a loaded firearm with no identifiable features, commonly known as a “Ghost gun.” One subject was taken into custody.

On October 2, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 46 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and an additional loaded firearm magazine. Two subjects were taken into custody.

On October 2, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. The vehicle stopped and the driver attempted to walk away from the troopers. Troopers detained the driver and located a loaded firearm magazine on their person. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, cannabis, and ecstasy. The driver was taken into custody.

Nearly 40 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 10, South Fatal Four Team, Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement South Team, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increased patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

