SPRINGFIELD - After implementation of a streamlined process for FOID renewals and the hiring of additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees, the Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to announce great progress in the processing of FOID renewals

The ISP Firearms Services Bureau is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days. Statutory mandate requires FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days. The FOID renewal backlog reached 138,722 in November 2020, 28,648 in September 2021, and is currently down to 7,800.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy. We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.