ISP Announces Progress In Reduction Of FOID Backlog
SPRINGFIELD - After implementation of a streamlined process for FOID renewals and the hiring of additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees, the Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to announce great progress in the processing of FOID renewals
The ISP Firearms Services Bureau is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days. Statutory mandate requires FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days. The FOID renewal backlog reached 138,722 in November 2020, 28,648 in September 2021, and is currently down to 7,800.
“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy. We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
The following is a statement from State Senator Rachelle Crowe (56th District):
“Today’s announcement by the Illinois State Police (ISP) that the FOID application backlog has been dramatically reduced by more than 70 percent in the last year is great news for responsible gun owners in our state.
“For applicants in the 56th district who are still waiting for their FOID applications to be processed, my office has a dedicated staff member who can assist you.
“Responsible gun owners have a right to own a gun, and the government should make it easier, not harder for the proper paperwork to be filed. That’s why I worked on legislation that will allow people to apply for their FOID card online to streamline the process and prevent backlogs going forward.”
