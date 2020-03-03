LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey and Montgomery Counties during the month of February.

These OREP details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity Safety Belt Citations - 55.

Child Restraint Citations - 0.

Total Citations - 87.

Total Written Warnings 14.

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

