SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announces the option for customers to receive correspondence regarding their FOID cards and CCLs from the ISP by email and/or text message instead of by letter through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working diligently to ensure the statutory changes to the FOID Act will benefit the people of Illinois,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This opt-out option will make it easier and quicker for the public to receive notifications regarding their FOID card and/or CCL,” concluded Kelly.

If an individual would prefer to receive correspondence from the ISP FSB by email and/or text message instead of by letter through the USPS, they can sign up online at the ISP FSB portal at www.ispfsb.com.

New Public Web Users (PWU)

If someone has not yet set up an online account, they should create an account by going to the ISP Firearm Services Bureau FOID/CCL Dashboard at www.ispfsb.com, clicking Enter in the FOID CARD or CCL box to establish a new Public Web User (PWU) and creating a User ID and password.

