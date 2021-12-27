SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) is announcing several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Card program based on statutory changes to the FOID Act effective Jan. 1, 2022.

New Cards - As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will be printed without expiration dates. Whenever a new FOID card is issued, if the cardholder has a valid Conceal Carry License (CCL), the cardholder will be issued a combined FOID and CCL card.

When a FOID Card is suspended and the cardholder has a CCL, the CCL will be suspended until the FOID Card is reinstated. Upon reinstatement of the FOID Card, if eligible, the CCL will be reinstated as well.

When a CCL is suspended or revoked but the person is still eligible to possess a FOID card, they will retain the issued combined card, but it will not show a valid CCL in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).

Auto Renewal - When a FOID Card expires during the term of a CCL, the FOID Card will be automatically renewed without paying a renewal fee and the licensee will be sent a new combined FOID Card and CCL. As described above, these combined cards will not have an issuance or expiration date printed on the face of the card and will serve as both the cardholder’s FOID and CCL.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working diligently to ensure the statutory changes to the FOID Act will benefit the people of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are pleased by the fact that this will decrease duplicity within the FOID and CCL program which will in turn save time and money for both applicants and taxpayers,” he concluded.

