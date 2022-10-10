Iskarous, Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries, Receives The Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award
Rick Hooks
October 10, 2022 9:21 AM October 10, 2022 11:00 AM
ALTON - Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries, is presented her Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship award by Leonard Berg at a recent Riverbend East Rotary Club meeting.
A $1,000 contribution to The Rotary Foundation was made by the club in Tammy’s name. Established in 1957, individuals who are honored with this award have met high professional and personal standards in their community set forth by Rotary founder Paul Harris. It is one of the most prestigious awards in Rotary.
She was recognized for her continued dedication to the community, founding Riverbend Family Ministries in 2007 with a unique concept of housing multiple not-for-profits under one roof. RFM concentrates on children, youth, and families who’ve experienced trauma due to violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness, treating clients with love and compassion.
