EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Isabelle (Izzy) O’Day with the Student of the Month Award for the month of October. Izzy was nominated by Honors Literature teacher, Ms. Cara Lane, of Edwardsville High School.

Izzy is the daughter of Jamie and Ryan O’ Day. She is involved in many extracurriculars at Edwardsville High School including the Engineering Club, Film Society, Interact Club, Student Council, Partners for Pets Volunteering, and is an officer on Student Council and President of National Honor Society. In her free time, Izzy enjoys baking, working, reading, and playing volleyball, which is a passion she has pursued for six years.

In the future, Izzy hopes to pursue a career in STEM - either in the medical or engineering field. Isabelle plans to attend either Illinois State University, Purdue, or Western Kentucky University. She also hopes to one day own her own business.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

