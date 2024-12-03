BETHALTO - Isabelle Brousseau knows the importance of kindness, and her peers have recognized her for it.

For her positivity and hard work, Isabelle Brousseau is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Brousseau is a senior at Civic Memorial High School, and she stays busy with all of the extracurriculars that the school offers. She is involved in the drama club and loves creating shows with her friends.

During her junior year, she was inducted into both National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society. These memberships require high grades and many hours of community service. She works hard to maintain her grades and succeed academically.

Giving back is important to Brousseau, so she volunteers regularly with the Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation. Outside of school, she also works as a server at a local restaurant. She spends a lot of time babysitting and going on adventures with her friends and siblings, and she loves trying new things.

Brousseau’s selfless attitude and positivity have not gone unnoticed. She was recently named Civic Memorial’s homecoming queen, and she is proud to represent her fellow students in this way.

Looking ahead, Brousseau has big plans for the future and can’t wait to share her outlook with the world.

“After graduation, I am planning on attending a four-year school and majoring in nursing,” she shared. “I would like to tell people that when you stop being worried about the people around you and start focusing on yourself is when you can finally become successful. You can’t live your life convincing yourself that you are what other people say. It is up to you to make your own story and it is up to you [to be] who you are as a person.”

Congratulations to Isabelle for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

