IHSA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 2A

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PANA 17-12: In the Carlinville final at the Carlinville Big House, the host Cavaliers saw off Pana to take the championship and move on to the Staunton sectional.

Isabella Tiburzi served up 11 points and three aces for Carlinville, while Braley Wiser came up with six points and two aces, Addie Ruyle had five points, Hannah Gibson had five kills, Chloe Pope and Tiburzi had four kills each, while Tiburzi also had 10 assists,

The Cavies advance to the Staunton sectional with a 28-7-1 mark, while the Panthers end their season at 27-9.

In an intercity rivalry match in the Breese Central regional final, Mater Dei Catholic upended Central 25-16, 25-12, to advance to the sectional. The Knights are now 32-3, while the Cougars finish the season at 24-11.

In the final at Columbia, the host Eagles won over Nashville 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, going on to the Staunton sectional. Columbia is now 30-6, while the Hornets finish up at 33-4.

In the final of the Litchfield regional, Staunton defeated Shelbyville 17-25, 25-19, 25-15 to advance to their own sectional. The Bulldogs are now 27-10, while the Rams wind up at 21-13.

In the Staunton sectional, with the semifinals on Tuesday, the Bulldogs meet Columbia at 6 p.m., while Mater Dei plays Carlinville at 7 p.m. The final will be played Nov 7 at 6 p.m.

