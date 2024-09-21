EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Isaac Thornton has had a successful tenure at East Alton-Wood River High School, and he’s gearing up for his best year yet.

For his hard work, Isaac Thornton is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

The senior student started playing football as a sophomore, and he has been the captain of the EAWR football team for two years in a row. He has received the Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month recognition twice.

Thornton understands the responsibilities of being a student athlete, and his accomplishments off the field are as impressive as his football career. He spends a lot of time studying, volunteering and working. He is involved in Student Council and volunteers as a Senior Mentor, and he enjoys participating in Spirit Club.

He is especially proud of his induction into the National Honor Society, which recognized his high grades and many hours of community service. As a member of the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, Thornton spends a lot of time volunteering at local nonprofits.

Though Thornton doesn’t have a ton of free time between school and practice, he still manages to hold a job at the local library. He enjoys training at the gym and having campfires with his teammates.

“I plan to go to a state university to major in Marketing and minor in Computer Science,” Thornton added. “I attribute everything I've accomplished to God.”

Congratulations to Isaac for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

