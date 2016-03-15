http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/16-3-15-Anthony-DiComo-on-Tejada.mp3

Since he made his Major League debut in 2010, Ruben Tejada has played in over 400 games at shortstop. That statistic, as much as any other, could weigh the most heavily in the decision of him becoming a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in the near future.

According to multiple reports, Tejada was placed on waivers by the New York Mets on Monday. Teams have the option of claiming him–which would entail picking up his $3 million salary or waiting to sign him as a free agent once he clears and is released.

The Cardinals are obviously weighing their options at shortstop as Jhonny Peralta is expected to be out of action until June after requiring surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament. Aledmys Diaz, Greg Garcia, and Jedd Gyorko are the internal candidates that have been manning the position in his absence.

Combined, the trio have a total of 42 games at shortstop in the big leagues.

Anthony DiComo, who covers the Mets for MLB.com, joined The Brian Stull Show on Tuesday evening to lend his perspective.

“I’d say he’s slightly above average for the position, but that’s pretty good considering some of the other options,” said DiComo. “He’s proven there and I do think he’s actually a little under-rated offensively because the numbers aren’t all that good, but he’s a tough guy to strike out. He has a real skill at putting the bat on the ball. If you’re looking for a relatively cheap, short-term fix he’s probably as good as you’re going to do at this point in the calendar year.”

Looking at the BIS Defensive Runs Saved Above Average per 1200 innings on Baseball-Reference.com, Tejada had a -29 rating last season. By comparison, Jhonny Peralta was -7. Greg Garcia (+37) and Jedd Gyorko (-22) had much smaller sample sizes to draw from.

“You’re right, defensively the numbers bear it out, Tejada has taken a step back defensively,” agreed DiComo. “I don’t think it’s anything extreme. He’ll get to balls–his throwing arm is actually really good for a guy his size. He’s fine. That’s the best way I can put it–he’s fine. He’s not going to cost you games over there.”

DiComo further explained that the Mets went with the offense of Wilmer Flores over the defense of Tejada. He also praised the 26-year old shortstop for battling back from being questioned publicly about his work ethic.

“I think it’s more or less passed and the Mets are pretty happy with what he gave them last season,” said DiComo. “If you look at his career, he’s a guy that signed out of Panama at the age of 16. The Mets, he was kind of a wildcard at that time, they didn’t really know what they were getting. He came on and he played part of the time in 2010-11. He kind of impressed them.”

In particular, Tejada hit .284 and had an on-base percentage of .360 in 2011.

“It was enough combined with other factors, money being a prominent one, for the Mets to part ways with Jose Reyes and let him sign with Miami and really never even pursued him,” pointed out DiComo. “The very next spring, Tejada did come into camp a little overweight and it took more than a year for him to snap out of it.”

“I believe Sandy Alderson who said it was quote ‘like pulling teeth’ to get him to do extra work. That’s not the type of thing you want your boss saying about you. And he really did fall out of favor to the extent that I think a lot of that played into the Mets decision ultimately to move Wilmer Flores, who had got off of shortstop, back to there.”

“You come back full circle last year, Tejada kind of rested a lot of playing time away from Wilmer Flores because frankly he was playing better–both defensively and offensively, to the point that once we got into October, Tejada was essentially the starter at that point. If he hadn’t broken his leg on that Chase Utley slide in the Divisional Series, he might have started all the way through to the World Series.”

As for that injury, Tejada has healed and has played 25 innings at shortstop this spring.

“He looks like pretty much the same player to me,” said DiComo. “The Mets were pretty confident going into this year that he was back to 100% and I’ve seen nothing otherwise in Spring Training to make me think otherwise.”

A proven big league shortstop, who could perhaps benefit from a change of scenery–and the expertise of a Jose Oquendo defensively, or another opportunity for a younger player to step up. It’s all part of the equation for the John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals to consider moving forward.

photo credit: Scott Rovak, Steve Mitchell, Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports