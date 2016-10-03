HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT

Eight years after the “Great Recession” the Madison County economy remains ‘stagnant’. According to US Labor Bureau Statistics twelve point two percent (12.2 %) percent of lack a ‘full time job’! In August 2016, Madison County unemployment (seasonally adjusted) stood at 6. %. (SOURCE: IDES: Illinois Department of Employment Security) The underemployment rate U-6 (those with a part time job or are unemployed) stood at 12.2 percent. (Fred Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis) CNBC reported 43 % of those unemployed have given up looking for work.

Madison County Unemployment IS HIGHER than Illinois and National Average!

In August 2016 Madison County unemployment remained higher than the Illinois average by 1%. (FRED: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis) When you consider Illinois ranks 49th in employment, (US Department of Labor Statistics, August, 2016) we see Madison County seems left behind.

1% Left Madison County in 2015!

Article continues after sponsor message

One percent (1%) of the population left Madison County in 2015 (IDES) due to high taxes and few jobs. Perhaps you’ve thought of leaving too?

IS IT TIME FOR BETTER FUNCTIONING ENTERPRISE ZONES?

Given this poor economic track record is it time to re think and establish functioning enterprise zones? The rest of the Mid-West is doing well. Perhaps we need to use the successful models of other Mid - Western counties whose robust economies remain the envy of Madison County, Illinois. Can we do better?

Philip W. Chapman

12 Frey Boys lane

Highland, IL 62249

pchapman010113@gmail.com

618-402-6998

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: