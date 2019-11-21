MARYVILLE - Flow Spin Studio, located at 2921 N. Center St., Suite 5 in Maryville, will relocate next door to share Iron Orchid Studio’s current space at 2921 N. Center St., Suite 2. The gym will operate under the new name IO Fit & Flow. Combining the two businesses, which are co-owned by Glen Carbon natives Christal Laswell and Bree Barnes, will help better serve clients and provide an improved, more streamlined experience.

“For us, this merger was a no-brainer. It will make our business more efficient, allow us to blend our amenities among both studios, and most importantly allow us to better serve all of our amazing clients,” stated Laswell. “Clients will appreciate the newly renovated space, blended memberships and services. It’s a win-win!”

Iron Orchid Studio’s space is currently undergoing major renovations. Although both businesses will now share one suite, the updated floor plan will increase the usable square footage and provide a better layout.

While spin classes will still be offered in its own updated and exclusive space, it is separated from the strength and conditioning area by a massive, custom sliding glass door, which can be left open for combination classes. The blended class will include spin, strength and conditioning, which is not currently offered anywhere else in the area. The main focus will continue to be on customized fitness training that is tailored to each individual’s needs.

“Cardio and strength training complement one another. Your body craves both,” stated Barnes. “Our two gyms have been ‘dating’ long enough and now we’re finally ready to make it official.”

Other upgrades include zoned lighting and automated music for improved spin choreography. Clients can work out their aggression on the popular slam wall and the space also features a 42-foot prowler track, in which both methods are used in developing power, strength and speed.

In addition to the physical space, the new gym will also undergo complete rebranding, including the logo, a new website and domain (https://iofitandflow.com/), social media, signage and merchandise.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In just the last couple months we’ve done a major overhaul in every aspect of our business, but we know it’ll all be worth it,” stated Laswell. “The support from our fitness family and members has been amazing. That’s what makes this gym so special. We’re very close-knit and supportive of one another. We’re definitely not a corporate gym.”

The public is invited to check out the new space at the grand opening Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Locally-owned vendors, such as Plan Shop Live, Source Juicery, and many more will be on hand with giveaways.

To learn more about IO Fit & Flow, please visit https://iofitandflow.com/ or call 618-205-1400.

About IO Fit & Flow

Christal Laswell and Bree Barnes, certified personal trainers and longtime area residents, opened Iron Orchid Studio in April 2016 and Flow Spin Studio in 2017. The gyms merged to form IO Fit & Flow in the fall of 2019. The fitness studio focuses on a balance between strength & conditioning. It offers a tailored approach to group exercise classes, personal training, small group training and nutrition coaching.

Media

Inquiries about IO Fit & Flow should be directed to co-owners Christal Laswell and Bree Barnes at 618-205-1400 or email info@ironorchidstudio.com or hello@theflowride.com.

More like this: