Good Night, Irene

ALTON - Irene McLaughlin retired Aug. 4 after 17 years as the volunteer coordinator at Alton Memorial Hospital. Irene is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch during a reception held in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms.

The volunteer work room, located just across from the cafeteria, has been renamed the Irene McLaughlin Volunteer Room in her honor. Despite her retirement, Irene will remain a constant presence at AMH, both volunteering in the Miss Eunice’s Hatbox gift shop as well as serving on the White Cross Auxiliary board.

